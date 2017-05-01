Pam Knouse Named Director Of Operations At NFM Lending

Pam Knouse Named Director Of Operations At NFM Lending2017-05-01 15:22:37 (GMT) (Caymanmama.com - Banks & Banking Press Release News)
NFM Lending, a national provider of residential mortgage products and services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Pam Knouse to Director of Operations. She will have the primary responsibility of continuing to streamline their operations and advance the interests of NFM, its clients, and partners.
Knouse, who brings with her over 25 years of mortgage industry experience, has been instrumental in helping to expand NFM’s national presence in her former Operations Manager position. She has been with NFM since July 2009 and during her tenure has been responsible for closing, post-closing, trailing documentation, insuring, and systems administration. She also spearheaded the company’s Ginnie Mae initiative, is a member of the company’s Executive Team, and won the company’s President’s Award in 2015.
“Working for NFM has been a wonderful experience and this opportunity to continue to grow professionally is an honor,” said Knouse. “NFM is at the forefront of so many great things going on in the mortgage industry. I look forward to continuing to support the organization in this new role as we move towards an exciting future.”
“Pam has such a comprehensive understanding of the industry and an incredible knowledge basis,” said Bob Tyson, COO/CAO of NFM Lending. “Pam’s can-do attitude coupled with her vision is a critical part of NFM’s operational success. Her problem-solving ability is second to none, and I know I speak for all of the NFM team that we are truly blessed to have Pam as part of our family.”
About NFM Lending
NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 29 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.
