NFM Lending Salutes Sergeant First Class Gregory Wood







NFM Lending is pleased to honor Sergeant First Class (SFC) Gregory Wood as the NFM Salute for May 2017.

SFC Wood has been a service member with the United States Army for over 26 years. He started at the young age of 19 in 1990 and immediately was stationed in Germany. After his initial two years of service, he continued with the Maryland National Guard. Once the tragedy of 9/11 clouded our nation, SFC Wood was recalled to active duty, and has served tours for Operation Noble Eagle in Washington, D.C., and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He currently serves full-time for the Maryland Army National Guard, and is responsible for the State of Maryland National Guard’s training budget, where he has made great strides in the development of new standards of practice. He was most recently honored with the Meritorious Service Medal for his efforts. He is the father to three daughters and a stepson.

Wood was nominated for the NFM Salute by NFM Lending Branch Manager, Jennifer Cook.

“I had the pleasure of helping Greg and his fiancée, Misty, purchase their home earlier this year,” said Cook. “Misty and I wanted to acknowledge Greg’s long-term service to his country. SFC Wood is the all-American hero.”

NFM Salutes is an initiative in which one military member or Veteran is chosen each month to be honored as the “Salute of the Month.” Salutes are chosen from nominations on the NFM Salute website, www.nfmsalute.com. The “Salute of the Month” will be featured on the website with a brief biography and information about his or her service, and NFM Lending will make a $2,500 donation to a military or Veteran non-profit in the Salute’s name. Wood chose the Gary Sinise Foundation to receive this month’s donation.

Selected NFM Salutes may choose from one of the following four non-profits: Platoon 22, AnySoldier, Soldier’s Wish, and the Gary Sinise Foundation. NFM looks forward to the opportunity to continue to honor military and Veterans through the NFM Salute initiative.

