Alexander Santos Joins Bionical To Expand And Synchronize Clinical Services

Bionical, a global partner to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry has announced that Alexander Santos has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Development - Clinical.

This move comes after Bionical announced the acquisition of Emas Pharma, a global clinical research organization, in November 2016 to complement the existing clinical trial services division on which Bionical was founded. Strategically, Bionical has bridged clinical services, bringing together both the clinical research and clinical trials divisions under one umbrella to create a more robust and streamlined service to its clients.

For Alexander Santos, a veteran to the pharmaceutical industry with over twenty years of experience in a clinical setting, joining Bionical was a natural fit for both him and the company. On becoming part of the team Alex says, “I was drawn to the company’s mission to improve patient outcomes, and the structure of the clinical division was setup in a way that would truly help our clients accomplish this. The integration of clinical services has structurally been a welcome change that really benefits our clients. I’m also looking forward to working alongside such a strong and dedicated staff at Bionical.”

Executive Director, Business Development, Jonathan Waring-Hughes comments, “Alex’s vast experience in the clinical arena have already made him a valuable asset to Bionical. We look forward to having him further develop and foster the clinical partnerships we pride ourselves on as a company. We believe this in turn will help us provide even better solutions for our clients.”

About Bionical

Bionical provides high quality solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and public health companies in the global healthcare industry.

With a mission to improve health outcomes, the services offered at Bionical accelerate product and treatment development and enhance communication and engagement with healthcare professionals and patients. Bionical’s services span the product lifecycle and include comparator supply for clinical trials, contract research support, clinical educator services, field sales teams, call center support, recruitment, digital and educational platforms.





