Dr. Richard Rothman Recognized As 100 Great Health Care Leaders To Know In 2017







Philadelphia, 05/03/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Dr. Richard H. Rothman Recognized as 100 Great Health Care Leaders to Know in 2017

Richard H. Rothman, MD, Ph.D, Founder, Rothman Institute and Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, was named one of the 100 Great Health Care Leaders to Know in 2017, by Becker’s Hospital Review. The list was comprised of, “100 exemplary leaders of health care providers, government agencies, insurers and companies with successful track records leading their organizations.” Other notable leaders appearing on the list include: President of the Joint Commission, Director of the National Institutes of Health, Director of the World Health Organization, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

“It is an honor to be recognized by such a well-known medical publication,” said Dr. Rothman. “This list includes some of the best and brightest minds in medicine today. To be included with such select company is truly humbling.”

“Dr. Rothman is not just a leader, but a visionary in the world of orthopaedic medicine,” said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, Ph.D, MBA, President, Rothman Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. “He is a master clinician, a passionate educator, a dedicated researcher and a selfless philanthropist. He embodies all of the qualities a medical leader needs in this day and age. On behalf of all Rothman Institute we congratulate him on a recognition well deserved.”

Outside of medicine, Dr. Rothman’s interests include founding and acting as past Chairman of the Board of Specialty Care Network, a publicly held company now known as HealthGrades. He served as an advisor for the Carlyle Group and now is Senior Advisor to the Riverside Company.

Among his notable achievements in the field of research was the development of the Accolade total hip system, which has become the most widely used system in the United States and predominant in Australia, Canada and Asia. He has published over 250 peer-reviewed papers and 14 textbooks.

He has been on the Board of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and also a Trustee of the University of Pennsylvania and the Brandywine Museum. He is currently a Trustee of Thomas Jefferson University and serves on several industry boards.

About Rothman Institute

Rothman Institute is a private orthopaedic practice dedicated to providing communities with high-quality, compassionate, and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine, the results of which will exceed expectations. Rothman Institute orthopaedists treat patients at over 25 locations in the Philadelphia-region, including orthopaedic urgent care clinics in Marlton, NJ and Limerick, PA.

With experts in orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Institute is internationally recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional “Top Docs,” Rothman Institute is proud to be the first practice serving as official team physicians for all four of the major professional sports teams in one city, the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Flyers and 76ers, as well as several college and high school teams.

For more information about Rothman Institute please call 1-800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanInstitute.com.





Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles