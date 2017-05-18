Entertainment, Press Release / Justin Fischer Is An Accompli... Browse > Home / Justin Fischer Is An Accompli...

Justin Fischer Is An Accomplished Actor, Utility Stunt Player, Martial Artist







Los Angeles, CA, USA, 05/17/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Searching for the Cure and Not afraid of Blood.

Justin Fischer is an accomplished actor, utility stunt player, and martial artist known for his role in the movies Flashburn and The Executioners, and the TV Series American Crime. The films are slated to be released in 2017. He started out by making appearances in the TV Series NBC’s Revolution throughout 2014 and 2015 and was featured in the Season 2 finale as a lead Texas Ranger.

Flashburn is a science fiction post-apocalyptic film directed by the fantastic Giorgio Serafini, in which Justin Fischer plays the role of Jack Stewart, a former soldier and team member, who is searching for the cure to a deadly virus outbreak. The team searches for Wes Nolan, played by Sean Patrick Flannery, in attempt to ascertain the location of the cure. Wes Nolan has awakened in a state of amnesia in an old warehouse and is held captive while he tries to put the pieces together. Cameron Richardson, Nick Stevenson and Romen McPherson also star in this thrilling film. This film was created and produced by Smokehammer Media and being distributed by Level 33 domestically and Red Sea internationally with a release planned in late Summer of 2017.

Fischer will be starring in The Executioners as David, a seemingly nice guy who may have a darker side. Justin was also the stunt coordinator for this project. In this thriller/horror movie Bell, Angela, Lori, and Kay (starring Jemma Dallender, Rachel Rosenstein, Anna Shields and Natalie Burn respectively) recently graduated from college. This group of lifelong friends have planned a party at a house, where they have vacationed for years, to celebrate the next step in their lives. The revelry turns into a nightmare, when a few men with painted faces break into the house to terrorize them. The girls find a way to get the upper hand on their antagonists and they consider their revenge. This film was directed by Giorgio Serafini and domestic distribution is being done by Lionsgate-Grindstone, and Voltage internationally.

As a young man growing up in Central and South Texas, Justin enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and playing team sports. Learning diverse skills and activities gave Justin a tremendous advantage in acting and stunt work. Justin has trained firearm tactics in pistol, rifle and shotgun. He has spent 5 years studying Integrated Defense, a tactical combatives program designed for military and law enforcement groups based on Pilipino Kali, PTK. He has served as an instructor to local police departments teaching knife and weapon retention skills.

Justin has trained extensively to hone his acting craft and he continues to love the challenge of “playing in the sandbox.” He has trained in a number of acting styles, fight choreography and utility stunts. He also teaches actors firearm and fight skills in various classes and workshops. All of these have made him a great fit for action roles.

As a producer and director, Justin has worked on Flashburn, The Executioners, a TV Series called Welcome 2 Buda and a music video for a 5-time Grammy winner.

Justin’s favorite quote:

“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming: Wow! What a ride!”

Justin is a current resident of Atlanta, Georgia but splitting his time in Austin, Texas with family.





Social Media Tags:actor, Justin Fischer, celebrity, movie star, film, movie, Hollywood films, film, movie, stunt, stunt player, accomplished actor,



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles