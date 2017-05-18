Peerless Distilling Co. Announces The Inaugural Release Of Peerless Rye Whiskey.







After beginning barreling in March of 2015, the Taylor family has been patiently crafting one barrel at a time making fine Rye Whiskey and Bourbon. Corky Taylor, 4th generation and CEO, has been breathing life back in to his great-grandfather’s legacy that originally started in 1889. Nearly ten decades have passed since a Peerless product has been sold and the two-year-old Peerless Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey will be the first to be pulled from the barrel and put straight into the bottle this Spring.

Standing true to what Taylor’s great-grandfather once started, he has taken no shortcuts in making a quality product surpassed by none. With the use sweet mash instead of sour, non-chilled filtration, barreling product at 107 proof and bottling it as a barrel strength whiskey, Peerless has carefully crafted an independent path that is here to stay.

Peerless Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey can be tasted and purchased at the Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. located on 120 N 10th St. in downtown Louisville. The distillery is open to the public on Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00am to 5:00pm (Thursdays and Fridays until 7:00pm). Be one of the first on May 20th to experience and, more importantly, taste the Peerless Legacy after 100 years.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

The Peerless family’s very first bourbon went into a barrel in 1889. They have since revived the craft in their own state-of-the-art distillery, where they use the finest ingredients. The Peerless family believes that patience builds character and fine Bourbon can never be rushed. All under one roof, the select Kentucky Peerless grains are milled, cooked, fermented, double-distilled, and barreled as fine Bourbon & Rye.

