Entertainment, Press Release / Zara Tours Unveils New And Ne... Browse > Home / Zara Tours Unveils New And Ne...

Zara Tours Unveils New And Newly Renovated Lodges In Tanzania







Moshi, Tanzania, 05/17/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Tanzania Wildcamp, owned and operated by Zara Tours, has announced that renovation is complete on several of their lodges. The top-rated tour operator also reported that two new lodges are scheduled to open in July 2017.

In addition to taking visitors from around the world on safaris and guiding them up Mount Kilimanjaro, Zara Tours also owns and runs several lodges and many eco-friendly tented camps in Tanzania. Travelers headed up Kilimanjaro or on safari throughout the country can choose from a variety of lodging styles, from luxury hotels to clean and comfortable tents.

In the Karatu area, Highview Coffee Lodge offers 12 exclusive cottages, while the nearby Highview Hotel is a luxury resort, both of which have easy access to Tarangire National Park, Lake Manyara National Park, and Ngorongoro Crater.

The wild camps are located throughout Tanzania in and around the Serengeti, where guests can stay in spacious luxury tents, private tents, or in cottages, during their Tanzanian safari. Springlands Hotel , located in Moshi, is the perfect base for climbing Kilimanjaro, where travelers can spend a night before or after a safari.

Visit the Tanzania Wildcamp website for more information on these camps and lodges, or visit YouTube for a glimpse at the accommodations. Download the online brochure for a look at the upgraded accommodations and for more information regarding making a reservation.

For more information about Zara Tours, contact: zara@zaratours.com.

About ZARA TOURS

ZARA TOURS, founded in 1987, is Tanzania’s unrivaled No 1 Kilimanjaro trekking company and one of the largest safari operators in the region. Zara Tours organizes full-service travel experiences in Tanzania; and provides various choices of safaris, and climbs of Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Meru, and expeditions in Zanzibar. Zara Tours owns and operates two hotels, two lodges and four tented camps in the northern circuit of Tanzania. Zara Tours provides airport transfer, city-to-city transfer, VIP and regular tour services, to groups and corporations from all over the world. Zara offers additional experiences in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Ethiopia. The company owns 102, 4×4 Land Rovers, 4×4 mini buses, and 4×4 Land Cruisers (all equipped with viewing roofs). The company’s 88 registered Kilimanjaro tour guides speak English, German, French, and Spanish. ZARA TOURS also runs ZARA Charity, which plays a vital role in the local community by supporting vulnerable groups such as orphans, the Maasai women’s group, and more.





Social Media Tags:Tanzania tourism, safari travel, Mount Kilimanjaro climbing



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles