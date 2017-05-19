Alcoholism Treatment Experts Explain How to Overcome Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms







For many people with an alcohol abuse problem, the struggle to quit is all too familiar. In fact, many people attempt to stop drinking multiple times, only to relapse and start drinking again, reports the alcoholism treatment experts at Summit Behavioral Health.

A significant factor in this cycle is alcohol withdrawal syndrome. As WebMD states, “Alcohol withdrawal syndrome is a potentially life-threatening condition that can occur in people who have been drinking heavily for weeks, months, or years and then either stop or significantly reduce their alcohol consumption.”

Alcohol withdrawal syndrome is a serious health concern that can lead to death if not properly managed. If you believe you have a problem with alcohol, it’s important to know the symptoms of alcohol withdrawal and to seek professional help before you attempt to quit drinking on your own.

Symptoms of Alcohol Withdrawal

The symptoms of alcohol withdrawal can escalate rapidly, so it’s crucial to understand the signs.

Anxiety

Shakiness

Seizures

Delirium tremens (DT), which includes confusion, rapid heart rate, and fever

Hallucinations

Individuals experiencing withdrawal from alcohol may also feel paranoid or unusually stressed. They may also suffer from insomnia and other physical ailments, such as headaches and nausea.

If you have ever stopped drinking your morning cup of coffee cold turkey, you know how even something as simple as missing a daily dose of caffeine can alter your mood and your body. With alcohol withdrawal, these changes are ratcheted up to an intolerable degree.

The most important thing to understand about how the body reacts to alcohol withdrawal is that it’s a physiological syndrome — not just a psychological one. This means that the chemicals in the brain have been altered by heavy or prolonged alcohol use, causing disruptions in the body’s systems. In individuals with severe alcohol withdrawal syndrome, stopping drinking suddenly can even lead to death.

Additionally, the death rate from DT ranges between five and 25 percent, so anyone experiencing the more severe signs of alcohol withdrawal syndrome should seek emergency medical help immediately. Alcohol withdrawal may have played a role in the death of celebrated singer, Amy Winehouse , who passed away in 2011 after years battling alcohol addiction.

Medically Supervised Detox at Summit Behavior Health

Summit Behavioral Health offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient programs, as well as medically supervised alcohol detox, to help people overcome prescription and illegal drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring disorders. You can speak to one of our professional alcoholism treatment experts about a treatment plan specifically tailored to you or your loved one’s goals and needs at 1-844-643-3869.

