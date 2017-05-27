Andy Woolf, CEO, US Of Bionical Named As PM360 ELITE Disruptor







Bionical, a partner to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, is pleased to announce that Andy Woolf, CEO, US has been named to PM360’s 2017 Elite list in the Disruptors category. The winners from this prestigious award were released on May 23rd.

Bionical prides itself on disrupting the norm. With a specialty in healthcare, and an expert team of psychologists trained in uncovering user motivations, the company is perfectly positioned to create and foster improved communication with patients that drives adherence and ultimately leads to improved outcomes.

The company’s flagship engagement platform, MED Select™, was created to increase engagement between sales reps and HCPs and HCPs and patients. It accomplished this through customizing educational pieces created for patients, speaking in their language, and showing images and graphics that are representative of individuals with a particular diagnosis. Up next for Andy and the Digital team at Bionical is to create additional products to be utilized by patients and sales reps to further enhance the patient experience.

On being named to the PM360 Elite Disruptors list, Andy Woolf comments, “It’s an honor to be named among such inspiring individuals. I view this recognition as an illustration of how Bionical is advancing the conversation in patient care. I look forward to working with our digital and creative teams to develop further solutions that help us in our mission to improve patient outcomes.”

About Bionical

Bionical provides high quality solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and public health companies in the global healthcare industry.

With a mission to improve health outcomes, the services offered at Bionical accelerate product and treatment development and enhance communication and engagement with healthcare professionals and patients. Bionical’s services span the product lifecycle and include comparator supply for clinical trials, contract research support, clinical educator services, field sales teams, call center support, recruitment, digital and educational platforms.





