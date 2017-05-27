Doylestown, PA Eating Disorder Program For Women Goes Live







Summit Behavioral Health in Doylestown, Pennsylvania is pleased to announce the opening of their multi-level eating disorder treatment program.

This comprehensive program is designed for women ages 18 and older who are suffering from eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder. Women who attend Summit’s eating disorder program will find a real-life atmosphere that provides a therapeutic environment with experiential modalities emulating real life situations. With a brand-new kitchen, women will have the opportunity to create a new, healthy relationship with food and with themselves. They will learn to develop meal plans and prepare food with Summit’s qualified staff, and learn what it is to have healthy and fulfilling interactions with food.

Summit Behavioral Health’s eating disorder treatment program utilizes a multidisciplinary approach that involves an integrated team of clinical, medical, and nutritional providers. Their collaboration is the key to treating every woman in the program individually and holistically. The modalities of treatment that women receive include individual and group support, as well as family support, which is essential to integrating their new recovery and coping skills into their everyday life. The team of experts at Summit focus on the systems approach to healthy recovery. That approach involves addressing all aspects of the clients’ lives including the women themselves, their families, and their environments. This approach provides women in the program with the best chance for favorable outcomes and long-lasting recovery from eating disorders.

Summit’s holistic approach to treatment, in both their addiction programs and their new eating disorder program, include a variety of services that treat the whole client – mind, body, and spirit. Some of these services include group and individual therapy, intensive trauma work, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, multi-family groups, educational classes, and holistic services like yoga, among others.

About Summit Behavioral Health

Summit Behavioral Health, a provider of various holistic treatment programs for addiction to drugs and alcohol, believes this expansion into eating disorder treatment is in line with their core values of providing hope and healing to those who are suffering with life-threatening conditions. Individualized care for each client is at the core of those values. Helping clients connect with their treatment mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, and approaching it with love and compassion is at the very heart of Summit’s mission and vision.

