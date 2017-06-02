NFM Lending Salutes Raymond Stralka







Linthicum , Maryland, United States, 06/02/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

NFM Lending is pleased to honor Raymond Stralka as the NFM Salute for June 2017.

Stralka began his career with the United States Air Force in 1952, when he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant through ROTC at Penn State. Upon completing his active duty service, he worked as a state forester with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources, and joined the National Weather Service in 1958. In 1960, Stralka joined the 104th Weather Flight in the Maryland Air National Guard as their Chief Meteorological Forecaster. He received many honors throughout his career, including NOAA Distinguished Service, National Defense Service Medal, and USAF Meritorious Service Medal. Stralka passed away in January, 2017, survived by his wife of 64 years, Wanda Stralka, and his five children.

To hear more about Stralka’s story in his own words, click here.

NFM Salutes is an initiative in which one military member or Veteran is chosen each month to be honored as the “Salute of the Month.” Salutes are chosen from nominations on the NFM Salute website, www.nfmsalute.com. The “Salute of the Month” will be featured on the website with a brief biography and information about his or her service, and NFM Lending will make a $2,500 donation to a military or Veteran non-profit in the Salute’s name. NFM Lending will donate to Platoon 22 in Stralka’s memory.

Selected NFM Salutes may choose from one of the following three non-profits: Platoon 22, AnySoldier, and the Gary Sinise Foundation. NFM looks forward to the opportunity to continue to honor military and Veterans through the NFM Salute initiative.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 29 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.





Social Media Tags:NFM Lending, NFM Salute, Raymond Stralka, United States Air Force, Maryland Air National Guard, Platoon 22



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles