TGV-inhalonix's New Study Shows Promise To Fight Deadly CF Lung Infections







A broad spectrum, first-in-class antimicrobial Mul-1867 has shown tremendous potential to kill one of the most drug-resistant pathogens affecting patients with Cystic Fibrosis – multidrug-resistant S.aureus. The new data on the experimental drug was revealed today at the 40th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference by researchers from TGV-inhalonix.

According to presenting Dr. George Tetz, Mul-1867 does its job where other antibiotics fail. The MRSA/VRSA types of S.aureus are particularly persistent when it comes to treating CF patients and cause life-threatening infections among them.

“S.aureus and its most dangerous type - VRSA are some of the most poorly curable pathogens. It is most likely that it is only a question of time that they become a challenge for all of the cystic fibrosis community, and we predict already by the next decade,” said Dr. George Tetz, the scientific core at TGV-inhalonix.

The study compares Mul-1867 to another antibiotic, Vancomycin, and the results are in favor of the TGV-inhalonix’s new product.

“We studied the potency of Mul-1867 against MRSA/VRSA isolates from patients with cystic fibrosis and ventilator associated pneumonia. Mul-1867 demonstrated a higher level of antimicrobial activity in a variety of models including microbial biofilms,” said Dr. Victor Tetz, a principal scientist at TGV-inhalonix.

During the study, TGV-inhalonix confirmed that Mul-1867 significantly protected animals from pneumonia-induced mortality caused by MRSA/VRSA whenever treatment was initiated.This significantly differs from existing therapeutic options, the efficacy of which is directly reduced along with the delay of therapy initiation.

“Mul-1867 is the first drug candidate being developed to address the problem of VRSA respiratory infections in cystic fibrosis patients,” said Dr. Sushant Kumar, a member of TGV-inhalonix’s advisory board.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the median predicted survival age in persons with cystic fibrosis in the United States is 39.7 years.

Victor and George Tetz say Mul-1867 has a broader potential for the treatment of various bacterial and fungal infections in patients with compromised immune systems and the general population, including respiratory tract infections in COPD patients, ventilator-associated pneumonia and fungal pneumonia.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted Mul-1867 Orphan Drug status. The status should provide incentives to develop drugs to fight lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients.

TGV-inhalonix is a New York-based Research & Development pharmaceutical company that provides a broad range of innovative products that are developed, manufactured and marketed worldwide by TGV-Laboratories Group of Companies. The research of the TGV-Laboratories Group of Companies is focused on identifying new causes for diseases, as well as blueprinting and creating small molecules and recombinant proteins.





