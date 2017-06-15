Can Yoga Help with Drug Addiction Recovery? Asks Summit Behavioral Health

Health News, Press Release / Can Yoga Help With Drug Addic... Browse > Home / Can Yoga Help With Drug Addic...

The reality is that yoga comes in a variety of forms and disciplines — and there are well over 100 different variations of yoga. It’s also practiced by a wide variety of people, from elite athletes to people trying to transition from a sedentary lifestyle to a more active one. Whether you’re an exercise novice or an expert, you can start yoga at any level of skill.

According to the American Yoga Association, yoga has been around for about 5,000 years, and the word “yoga” actually means “to join or yoke together,” which is a reference to bringing mind and body closer together.

The association also states that yoga is based on three principles: exercise, breathing, and meditation. Although yoga is not a religion, many people who practice it find that they feel more spiritually in tune with the world around them, as well as happier and more at peace with their own thoughts.

Yoga as Part of Drug Addiction Recovery

Yoga can also be incorporated into a drug addiction recovery program. Most forms of exercise are an excellent complement to addiction treatment. Before you begin any yoga plan or other exercise plan, however, it’s important to discuss it with your doctor.

According to Social Work Today, research shows that yoga can be an effective form of therapy for drug addiction. And because yoga doesn’t require any kind of special equipment or a great deal of space, it’s an exercise that works in an almost unlimited number of settings.

According to one yoga teacher, “Yoga can be done by anyone, anytime, anywhere, making it extremely cost-effective for prisons, schools, 12-step programs, and even individuals.”

Tommy Rosen, one of the most well-known yoga masters in the world, suffered from acute drug addiction. He has been sober for over 20 years — something he attributes to the discipline and dedication required of yoga masters. According to Rosen, “Addiction will dismantle a person’s life. It’s relentless…” Rosen uses yoga techniques that focus on breath control, meditation, and relaxation as part of his addiction recovery plan.

Summit Behavioral Health offers various addiction treatment options.

