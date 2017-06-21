Award-Winning Tanzania Adventure Company Offers Trips To Uganda







Zara Tours has long been one of the top tour outfitters in Tanzania, leading visitors from around the world on treks up Mount Kilimanjaro and around the plains of the Serengeti on safari. Now, adventurers from around the world can enjoy one-of-a-kind experiences in Uganda, as well, from white water rafting to bungee jumping.

These extended services in Uganda are part of an extension of Zara Tours’ mission: To assist the cultures around us while inviting visitors in to experience it for themselves. Fly in to the Queen Elizabeth and Bwindi National Parks, where you will encounter gorillas and other wildlife, and cruise in a boat down the Kazinga Channel. Choose the weeklong trip to add a special chimpanzee trek to that same journey. For the ultimate East African adventure, spend a full two weeks experiencing the best of Uganda and Rwanda.

Founded by a Tanzanian native, Zara Tours has extended into the surrounding East African countries to guide visitors to many other treasures of the continent. From Zanzibar beaches to the heart of Ethiopian culture, Zara Tours welcomes travelers from around the world to enjoy some of the most incredible experiences on earth, with the top adventure company as your guide.

For more information about Zara Tours, contact: zara@zaratours.com

About ZARA TOURS

ZARA TOURS, founded in 1987, is Tanzania’s unrivaled No 1 Kilimanjaro trekking company and one of the largest safari operators in the region. Zara Tours organizes full-service travel experiences in Tanzania, and provides various choices of safaris and climbs of Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Meru, and expeditions in Zanzibar. Zara Tours owns and operates two hotels, two lodges and four tented camps in the northern circuit of Tanzania. Zara Tours provides airport transfer, city-to-city transfer, VIP and regular tour services, to groups and corporations from all over the world. Zara offers additional experiences in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Ethiopia. The company owns 102, 4×4 Land Rovers, 4×4 mini buses, and 4×4 Land Cruisers (all equipped with viewing roofs). The company’s 88 registered Kilimanjaro tour guides speak English, German, French, and Spanish. ZARA TOURS also runs ZARA Charity, which plays a vital role in the local community by supporting vulnerable groups such as orphans, the Maasai women’s group, and more.





