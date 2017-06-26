NFM Lending Opens A New Branch In Central Virginia







NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Virginia, led by Branch Manager Blane Stewart. The branch will focus its lending platform throughout Brandy Station and the surrounding area. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options.

“Partnering with NFM Lending allows me to align with a successful company that is focused on optimizing the purchase process for our customers and partners,” said Stewart. “This will allow a Realtor and buyer experience that is consistently excellent every time. This comes from proactive, engaged and transparent communication from contact to closing.”

Stewart’s two branches are located in Central Virginia, with the main office in Brandy Station.

“Blane was a ‘wow’ addition in so many ways that matter,” said Greg Sher, Chief Business Development Officer of NFM Lending. “His attitude, determination, honesty, integrity, and commitment to his craft make him a cut above most. We’re truly honored to have him and his team on our journey to the top.”

The branch is currently hiring qualified Loan Originators for full and part-time positions. The branch’s goal is to provide top-notch service, commitment, and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties. Visit the branch page to learn more: www.nfmlending.com/va331.



About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 29 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.





