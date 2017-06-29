Debunking 5 Common Drug Addiction Stereotypes







In reality, drug addiction affects people from all backgrounds, economic classes, ethnic groups, and professions. There are construction workers, teachers, nurses, doctors, and college professors who have struggled with long-term drug or alcohol addiction.

If you’re addicted to drugs or alcohol, or you love someone who is, it’s important to realize that there is no one-size-fits-all definition of a person with a drug addiction or alcohol problem

Here are five common stereotypes of people suffering from addiction that are often false.

Drug Addicted people Can’t Function

Many people assume that if someone has a drug addiction or alcohol problem that they are unable to hold down a job or look after themselves and their families. This is often untrue. In fact, many people with addiction disorders are successful professionals, loving parents, and responsible adults. In some cases, the pressures of their jobs or home life cause them to turn to drugs or alcohol as a coping mechanism.

The Reasons Behind Addiction Are Obvious

It’s not always immediately apparent why someone develops a drug addiction or becomes an alcoholic. Many people conceal past abuse or a traumatic event that caused them great mental anguish or emotional distress. In some cases, they’ve never shared the reasons for their depression or anxiety with anyone.

Drug Addicts Don’t Want Help

Someone with an addiction may push people away, but that doesn’t mean they want to be abandoned, or that they’re suicidal. They may feel alone and depressed, and that can cause them to feel hopeless or embarrassed.

Only Close Loved Ones Can Help

Sometimes, friends co-workers, or acquaintances are reluctant to reach out to the person they love who suffers from alcohol or drug addiction because they worry they are intruding or violating their privacy. The truth is that anyone can be the helping hand a person needs to finally seek help. Even someone you see at the library or grocery store can be a support person.

Drug Addiction Is Easy to Recognize

Drug addiction and alcoholism aren’t always easy to spot. A lot of people who suffer from the disease of addiction have learned to function so well that no one realizes they have a problem. In some cases, their attempt to stop using drugs or alcohol is the only way people around them notice their problem. This is also why many people attempt to quit, only to relapse down the road. The physical and mental pain of quitting is usually too difficult for them to endure without professional help.

Contact Summit Behavioral Health Today

Do you struggle with drug or alcohol addiction? Help is available. Get in touch with a behavioral health center counselor that can tailor a program specifically to your needs.

Summit Behavioral Health has both inpatient and outpatient programs that help people overcome prescription and illegal drug addiction, as well as alcohol abuse disorders. Our programs are personalized and Summit’s detoxes are medically supervised. For more information you can call 1-844-643-3869 and you can speak to one of our substance abuse professionals about your treatment goals and options.

