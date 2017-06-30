How to Support a Loved One Who Is Going Through Addiction

How To Support A Loved One Who Is Going Through Addiction2017-06-30 16:41:54 (GMT) (Caymanmama.com - Health News Press Release News)
Addiction takes a toll on both the addict and the people around them. If your spouse, child, or loved one is suffering from an alcohol or drug addiction disorder, you know firsthand how difficult it can be to offer support without losing hope — or your sanity.
It may be tempting to give up, but it’s important to continue offering support in any way you can. Here are several ways to remain supportive as your loved one struggles to recover.
Don’t Be Afraid to Speak Up about your addiction
In some cases, family members and friends of addicts are afraid to confront them. They may worry that raising the issue of addiction will drive their loved one away or cause them to become angry and break ties. This is a reasonable fear, but it’s important to recognize that your voice of reason may be the only thing capable of getting through to the person you love. Of course, any time you plan to confront an addict or stage an intervention, it’s best to work with experienced behavioral health specialists who can give you tips for approaching the confrontation or intervention in a positive, structured way rather than an antagonistic one.
Don’t Lose Hope about your substance abuse
It’s very easy to become frustrated and lose hope when you’re dealing with someone who insists on indulging in self-destructive behavior. However, persistence can pay off. The best case scenario is that it rubs off on your loved one. If they see that you’re unwilling to give up on them, they’re more likely to refuse to give up on the hope of a long-term recovery.
Don’t Neglect Your Own Need for Support
Caregiver fatigue or burnout is a very real problem. If you neglect to look after your own needs and mental health, you could end up dealing with serious emotional, mental, and physical consequences. Caregiver burnout can even lead to major health problems, such as heart disease and stroke. Take time to get the support you need — whether it’s talking to a friend, physician, or even a professional counselor — any time you feel like your efforts to support your loved one are taking a toll on you.
Educate Yourself about substance abuse options
Knowledge is power. If you’re struggling to understand why your loved one is addicted to drugs or alcohol, it will help to learn as much as you can about addiction. Dependency disorders have a tremendous impact on the brain, which is why they are so difficult to overcome. When you understand exactly what is happening to your loved one’s physical and mental health, it’s easier to cope with the ups and downs of supporting someone with an addiction.
