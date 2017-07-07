Drug Use And Depression Among Teens







A recent report from Time magazine says that teenagers are using fewer drugs but are experiencing more depression. On the other hand, the report goes on to state that opioid use among teens has not shown any signs of slowing down.

The data in the report was gathered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which pulled statistics from two 2015 surveys conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality. Here are some key takeaways:

Marijuana remains the drug teens are most likely to use, and marijuana use has declined a bit since 2011.

Fewer teens are using cigarettes. Cigarette use among teenagers was 8% in 2011. In 2015, it dropped to 4.2%.

Among teens who use drugs, few get the treatment they need. Among 12 to 17-year-olds, just 4% get treatment. In the 18 to 25-year-old age group, only 8% of those with a drug problem receive treatment.

Depression rates among teenagers have risen steadily. In 2015, an estimated 3 million teens suffered from depression.

Major depressive episodes have also increased, with teenage girls being particularly vulnerable.

At the same time, fewer kids are getting mental health treatment for their depression. Just 39% received the treatment they needed, despite increases in the number of teens experiencing depression.

Opioid Abuse Remains High Among Teens



Sadly, the rates of opioid abuse have not improved. An overwhelming number of teenagers remain addicted to powerful opioids that are notoriously difficult to kick once an individual has become addicted.

Experts blame this on overprescribing. The report states that doctors give teenagers prescription painkillers for everything from headaches to dental surgery.

When teens’ prescriptions run out, they turn to other sources for the drugs they’ve become addicted to. About 36% of teens obtain a prescription drug from a doctor. An astonishing 54% get their prescription drugs from a friend or relative. About 5% obtain theirs from a drug dealer or a stranger.

7.2 million teenagers are addicted to hydrocodone.

4.3 million teenagers are addicted to oxycodone.

1.7 million teens are addicted to tramadol.

700,000 teens are addicted to morphine.

Additionally, research shows that drugs like fentanyl, which are not always obtained in a pure form, are causing a growing number of overdose deaths among teenagers.

Sources:

http://time.com/4811761/teens-depression-drug-abuse/





