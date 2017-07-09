Trenton Orthopaedic Group Joins Rothman Institute







Philadelphia, 07/07/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

4 Orthopedic Physicians, Four New Offices in Central New Jersey

Trenton Orthopaedic Group, one of Central New Jersey’s largest orthopaedic practices is merging with Rothman Institute. The new group will be called Trenton Orthopaedic Group at Rothman Institute. The move brings four new offices and 14 physicians to Rothman Institute. The partnership begins September 2017.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the exceptional physicians of Trenton Orthopaedic Group,” said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. “They have an outstanding reputation and are firmly rooted in the Central New Jersey and Bucks County communities they serve. We anticipate a smooth transition for patients and are looking forward to a fruitful relationship now and in the future.”

“Trenton Orthopaedic Group is excited about our imminent partnership with the Rothman Institute,” said Daniel J. Fletcher, MD, President, Trenton Orthopaedic Group. “The future of orthopaedic health care is evolving and bringing these two great practices together to meet this challenge makes perfect sense. Our goal is to combine physicians and resources to enhance and expand the services for our community, a community we are grateful to have serviced for over 50 years.”

Trenton Orthopaedic Group at Rothman Institute has four office locations:

Makefield Columbus

103 Floral Vale Blvd. 1 Sheffield Drive

Yardley, PA 19067 Suite 202 A

Columbus, NJ 08022

Hamilton Pennington

1225 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd 116 Washington Crossing

Building D - Suite 220 Pennington, NJ 08534

Mercerville, NJ 08619

The physicians of Trenton Orthopaedic Group at Rothman Institute offer musculoskeletal care across numerous subspecialties, including:

Joint Replacement

Spine, Back & Neck

Sports Medicine

Foot & Ankle

Shoulder & Elbow

Hand & Wrist

Orthopaedic Trauma

The physicians joining Rothman Institute are:

Daren J. Aita, MD Joshua S. Hornstein, MD

Steven A. Caruso, MD Andre J. Pagliaro, MD

Evan J. Conte, MD Marc J. Levine, MD

John J. DiBiase, MD Stephen J. Roman, MD

Michael R. Duch, MD John R. Schnell, MD

Daniel J. Fletcher, MD Arjun Saxena, MD

William Gomez, MD Nicolette J. Leone, DC

“We are very happy to be partnering with Trenton Orthopaedic Group,” said Rothman Institute CEO Mike West. “They have an exceptional standing in the Central New Jersey market and surrounding areas. The affiliation of our two groups of physicians reinforces our commitment to the patients of Central New Jersey and Bucks County. We look forward to building on the high-quality care the group already offers, and for continued growth in the future.”

###

About Rothman Institute

Rothman Institute is a private orthopaedic practice dedicated to providing communities with high-quality, compassionate, and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine, the results of which will exceed expectations. Rothman Institute orthopaedists treat patients at 30 locations in the Philadelphia-region, including orthopaedic urgent care clinics in Marlton, NJ and Limerick, PA.

With experts in orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Institute is internationally recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional “Top Docs,” Rothman Institute is proud to be the first practice serving as official team physicians for all four of the major professional sports teams in one city, the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Flyers and 76ers, as well as several college and high school teams.

For more information about Rothman Institute please call 1-800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanInstitute.com.

Contact:

Rick Cushman

267-339-3694

richard.cushman@rothmaninstitute.com





Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles