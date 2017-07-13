Camfil Announces Free Quick Cost Comparison Tool For Commercial Industries







Riverdale, NJ, 07/11/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Camfil, a world leader in air filtration and clean air solutions, has created a free Quick Cost Comparison tool that gives commercial facility supervisors the opportunity to compare the installation, labor and waste disposal costs of different pleated panel air filters / pre-filters.

“We wanted to provide prospective clients in commercial industries with a tool that showed them exactly what the savings would be if they chose premium air filters over standard air filters,” stated Kevin Wood, Camfil USA Vice President Sales & Marketing. “This online tool is extremely user-friendly, and produces immediate results.”

As users advance through the tool, they enter their pleated panel filter (pre-filter) information such as the number of filter openings, filter cost, labor cost to change a filter, and disposal cost for a filter. The Quick Cost Comparison tool does the rest.

“Once a user enters the information that is requested on each page, the tool calculates and compares the total usage, waste and disposal costs of the three-month air filters, six-month air filters, nine-month Camfil 30/30 Dual 9 air filters, and 12-month Camfil 30/30 Dual 9 air filters at a facility,” added Kevin Wood. “Although this is an estimated number, it is designed to very closely project what a commercial facility can expect to pay when using Camfil’s 5-Star filters versus the traditional three- and six-month air filters.”

The tool was developed to provide actionable information about how Camfil’s longer lasting air filters can result in significant savings, just in lower transaction costs and less storage alone. Energy savings; however, is not included in the Quick Cost Comparison calculation which is the biggest savings opportunity facilities can benefit from when they convert to Camfil’s 30/30 products. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system within a commercial facility is a significant source of energy expenditure. Efficient air filters can reduce energy costs and help boost a company’s bottom line, while also improving indoor air quality.

Anyone interested in test-driving the Quick Cost Comparison tool can visit https://catalog.camfil.us/quick_cost.html. The tool provides data on-the-spot so facilities can understand how longer-lasting, high-performance pre-filters will result in substantial, on-going savings.

For a complete “Total Cost of Ownership” comparison, Camfil also offers the Life Cycle Cost (LCC) Analysis which is a modeling tool that takes into account all associated filter costs including energy.

Other Resources for you

1. To learn more about: How Premium Air Filters Can Save Your Company Money Previous blog post

2. Read our blog post: Air Filter Can Help Improve Poor Hospital Air Quality

About Camfil

Camfil is the world leader in air filtration and clean air solutions, with 23 production plants and R&D centers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. For more information, visit us online at www.camfil.us or call us toll-free at 888.599.6620.

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

SOURCE

Camfil.us





source: http://cleanair.camfil.us/2017/07/06/leading-air-filter-company-camfil/



Social Media Tags:Air Filter Company Camfil, Air Filters For Clean Air, Cost Comparison Tool, Free Cost Comparison Tool



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles