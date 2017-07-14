New HTML5 Casino Games Launched By CasinoWebScripts.com

Entertainment, Press Release / New HTML5 Casino Games Launch... Browse > Home / New HTML5 Casino Games Launch...

Bucharest, 07/13/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

CasinoWebScripts continues to expand their games portfolio with new HTML5 slot games. The latest releases include Street Runners, Circus of Fortune and Conquerors of the Amazon. All of these slot games are compatible with any mobile or desktop device.

Street Runners is a slot game created for players who like to feel the adrenaline caused by a race packed with action. This car race slot game comes with an interesting set of features, and symbols which become animated each time a winning line appears on the screen. Some of the most notable features of Street Runners include expanding wild, freespins, jackpot and gamble.

Circus of Fortune is a game that will bring back memories to any player who loved going to the circus as a child. The graphics shows scenes from a circus show – clowns, lions, rabbits in a hat, plus an animated background that reveals the circus arena. Circus of Fortune has been developed with a multitude of additional features, including a carrousel bonus, freespins, expanding wild, jackpot and more.

Conquerors of the Amazon reveals the long-lost treasures of the rainforest, with temples filled with surprises and an Amazonian warrior that will keep players company during the quest. Packed with additional features, this game has an animated design that will attract players who enjoy games with superior quality graphics and interesting sound effects.

For the following months, CasinoWebScripts is looking to convert all of their games from Animate CC (formerly know as Flash format) to HTML5. By 2018, the company will offer over 180 casino games compatible with any mobile and desktop device.

CasinoWebScripts also announced that they will soon launch a series of Blackjack card games, and a range of table card games that include “3 Card Poker”, “Dragon Tiger”, “Let it ride”. More than that, a virtual horse racing game and a virtual greyhound racing game compatible with mobile devices, will be released this summer by the casino gaming developers.

CasinoWebScripts is an online casino development company which provides casino software and a wide range of over 180 casino games to operators who want to start or already run a casino gaming business. The company has a ‘no monthly fees’ policy, which means that operators purchase the games without any future charges.





