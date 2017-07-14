Zara Charity In Need Of Funding To Support Tanzania Preschools And Orphanages

Entertainment, Press Release / Zara Charity In Need Of Fundi... Browse > Home / Zara Charity In Need Of Fundi...

Zara Charity invites visitors to Tanzania to help support projects across the community while experiencing some of the most fantastic adventures and sights in the world.

A nonprofit and partner of the world-class safari and trekking company Zara Tours, Zara Charity was created to better give back to the communities of East Africa. Some of the foundation’s projects that are currently in need of funding include the sponsor a child program, which helps to connect visitors with their own opportunities to make a difference in the life of a child.

The charity’s special Buy a Brick for Ngorongoro pre-school program helps to house children in need, and the construction of a Ngorongoro preschool hopes to provide huge advancements for children given the chance to attend preschool in their earlier years.

Zara Charity is also responsible for assisting up and coming business owners with financial management and entrepreneurial skills. Continuing education and English classes allow those interested in learning and increasing their opportunities to benefit from the programs.

Travelers and interested people from around the world can contribute to and invest in the people of Tanzania, from early childhood all the way through adulthood. Contact Zara Charity for information and to donate.

For more information about Zara Tours, contact: zara@zaratours.com.

About ZARA TOURS

ZARA TOURS, founded in 1987, is Tanzania’s unrivaled No 1 Kilimanjaro trekking company and one of the largest safari operators in the region. Zara Tours organizes full-service travel experiences in Tanzania; and provides various choices of safaris, and climbs of Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Meru, and expeditions in Zanzibar. Zara Tours owns and operates two hotels, two lodges and four tented camps in the northern circuit of Tanzania. Zara Tours provides airport transfer, city-to-city transfer, VIP and regular tour services, to groups and corporations from all over the world. Zara offers additional experiences in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Ethiopia. The company owns 102, 4×4 Land Rovers, 4×4 mini buses, and 4×4 Land Cruisers (all equipped with viewing roofs). The company’s 88 registered Kilimanjaro tour guides speak English, German, French, and Spanish. ZARA TOURS also runs ZARA Charity, which plays a vital role in the local community by supporting vulnerable groups such as orphans, the Maasai women’s group, and more.





