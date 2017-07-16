Will Smoking Disappear By 2050?







Anyone who has ever tried to give up smoking knows it can be an especially difficult challenge. Because research shows that smoking and drinking alcohol often go hand in hand, it’s important for people who wish to stop drinking to also make an effort to give up cigarettes. Stopping smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health.

Data from the CDC shows that the number of people who smoke cigarettes has declined dramatically in recent years. In fact, if rates continue to drop, researchers think smoking could completely disappear by 2050.

How Many Americans Smoke?



In 2005, about 21 percent of the U.S. population smoked cigarettes. In 2014, that number had dropped to 16.8 percent. The dean of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health says less than 15 percent of the American population smokes. Furthermore, this trend spans all age groups, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds. No matter who you are or what community you live in, you’re less likely to smoke than your parents or grandparents.

These shrinking numbers are actually quite astonishing when you consider that even just a generation or two ago, a majority of people in the country smoked. In the UK in the 1950s, for example, 80 percent of the population smoked. Tobacco companies marketed their products as macho, rugged, and even healthful. Obviously, we know today that cigarettes cause lung cancer, but past generations didn’t have that information.

Tips for Kicking Your Nicotine Habit



Are you addicted to nicotine? Like any other addiction, nicotine can be conquered. And like other types of addiction, what works for one person may not necessarily work for another. Fortunately, Once you’ve kicked your smoking habit, you may even find that addressing your addiction to alcohol or drugs is easier. Here are some top tips for stopping smoking.

Get motivated – Find a good reason to quit, whether it’s saving money, getting healthier, or having better-looking skin.

Accept that you have an addiction – Quitting cold turkey works for some, but many people find that just stopping sets them up for relapse. Chances are you’ll need to address your nicotine addiction in stages.

Get a support person – Tell people close to you that you want to stop smoking. The support of your loved ones can make a big difference.

Don’t be afraid to fail – Relapse happens, and it’s okay. If you have a “cheat day” or pick up cigarettes again, this doesn’t mean you’re doomed to fail. It’s okay to try quitting again when you’re ready.

