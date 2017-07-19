Summit Behavioral Health’s Director To Appear At Recovery 360 Conference







Summit Behavioral Health is proud to announce that Executive Director of Medical Services Dr. Patricia Allen will be a presenter at Recovery 360 Conference Sponsored by Pyramid Healthcare that takes place from July 20 to July 21 at the Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dr. Allen’s presentation will cover innovative testing methods for patients who suffer from both a mental health disorder and a substance abuse disorder, commonly known as co-occurring disorders.

“I am honored to be included among the speakers at Recovery 360,” stated Dr. Allen. “The presenters for the conference are an impressive collection of healthcare professionals, doctors, nurses, counselors and social workers. Behavioral healthcare deserves this kind of gathering so that we can hear a variety of viewpoints, and learn new methods to improve our caregiving.”

The Recovery 360 Conference is the first of its kind, a gathering of behavioral healthcare specialties that includes mental health, addiction and eating disorder treatment. It offers seminars, 10 hours of continuing education, and multiple networking opportunities. The conference is hosted by Pyramid Healthcare, a rehabilitation center in Pennsylvania that provides treatment for adults and teens suffering from mental health disorders, substance abuse issues and all phases of addiction.

Dr. Allen’s presentation will focus on three main learning objectives:

Applying the principles of evidence-based practice and cost effectiveness in the utilization of genetic testing in the treatment of a client with co-occurring disorders.

Determining the relationship between the use of pharmacogenetics results and treatment engagement outcomes for those with co-occurring disorders.

Describing ways in which genetic testing can empower the client and support sobriety and resiliency within the co-occurring population.

Dr. Allen, who is a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner was a presenter at the recent Cape Cod Symposium on Addictive Disorders, and the Annual Conference of the American Psychiatric Nurse’s Association, discussing issues related to pharmacogenetics and medication-assisted treatment for patients with co-occurring disorders. She was also a presenter at the NEI Psychopharmacology Congress.

In her role as Executive Director of Medical Services at Summit Behavioral Health, Dr. Allen evaluates the treatment of patients in detox and also supervises the Intensive Outpatient programs. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the American Psychiatric Nurses Association and the International Nurses’ Society on Addiction.

Summit Behavioral Health is an addiction treatment center that offers drug and alcohol medical detox, inpatient treatment in a residential facility, and intensive and non-intensive outpatient treatment for patients who have successfully completed the residential program. Summit’s integrative treatment combines cognitive-behavioral and emotion-based therapy techniques with 12-step facilitation and relapse prevention.

