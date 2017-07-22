Health News, Press Release / 20 Celebrities Who Gave Up Al... Browse > Home / 20 Celebrities Who Gave Up Al...

20 Celebrities Who Gave Up Alcohol For Sobriety







When you’re struggling with a Drug & alcohol addiction, it can help to know you’re not alone. Alcoholism affects 13.8 million Americans, but stats like this can feel like just another number when you’re in the grips of a serious dependency on alcohol.

Sometimes, it helps to have a role model to look up to. Knowing that another person went through what you’re going through and came out stronger — and sober — can be inspiring. Here are 20 celebrities that stopped drinking alcohol.

Bradley Cooper – He may be the sexiest man alive, but Bradley Cooper once struggled with a serious alcohol addiction. In 2014, he told GQ that he gave up drugs and alcohol because they were sabotaging not on his career, but his entire life.

Russell Brand – Like many comedians, Russell Brand was addicted to drugs and alcohol. He celebrated 10 years of sobriety in 2012 and has been quoted as saying, “Anyone can get clean, one day at a time.”

Edie Falco – The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie actress have been sober for over two decades.

Matthew Perry – Friends star Matthew Perry completed rehab in the late 90s due to an addiction to Vicodin. As part of his recovery, he also gave up alcohol.

Kristin Davis – The Sex and the City star has been sober since age 22.

Eminem – The rapper says he worried that he wouldn’t be able to record a hit song once he went sober. He now says he can’t remember the last time he used drugs or alcohol.

Colin Farrell – Farrell announced he was seven years sober on The Ellen Show.

Kelly Osbourne – Kelly Osbourne says it took her several tries in rehab to achieve sobriety. Despite relapsing, she says she managed to kick her addiction.

Keith Urban – The country singer said it took him a long time to realize he had a problem. He has been sober for six years.

Gerard Butler – Butler has battled both a drug and alcohol addiction. He has been sober for 15 years.

Tobey Maguire – The Spiderman star struggled with addiction as a teen. He has been sober since age 19.

Rob Lowe – Lowe, who has been sober for 23 years, says that sobriety is something people have to want for themselves, not a spouse, parent, or friend. “[T]he only thing that works is that you have to want to get sober for you.”

Eva Medes – The actress and model have been quoted as saying, “I’m proud of people who have the determination and the fearlessness to actually go and face their demons and get better. This is a life or death situation.” Medes completed rehab in 2008.

Kat Von D – The tattoo artist and makeup creator have been sober for six years.

Robert Downey Jr. – Perhaps more than any other Hollywood actor, Robert Downey Jr. is an example of how persistence can pay off. After several bouts of relapse, he has been sober for over a decade.

Tim McGraw – The country star says he gave up drinking for his daughters.

Ben Affleck – Affleck completed rehab in 2001.

Jada Pinkett Smith – Jada Pinkett Smith said she found herself drinking two bottles of wine every night when she realized she had an alcohol problem.

Christina Ricci – Ricci says she has been sober since her early 20s.

Joe Manganiello – The actor says he stopped drinking after experiencing an alcohol addiction in his early 20s.

