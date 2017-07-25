Homestead Nation Expands With More Acreage And Homes







Homestead Nation is pleased to announce a new phase in construction and a rechristening of its brand. Founded by Jeff and Kelly Harness, Homestead Nation, originally known as My Ozark Homestead, was created to be a remarkable, one-of-a-kind community for like-minded people nestled in the geologically safe and naturally fortified Ozark mountains. “We started it as a way to protect our own family,” reveals Jeff, “but God had other plans and the vision has expanded. We call this vision the Miracle in Missouri. Now, we see this as a community perfect for a permanent residence, vacation retreat, or as a doomsday preparation safe house.”

It was this shift that initiated the rebranding. “It was a very organic decision to grow into our new name,” shares Jeff. “In the last few months, God has tremendously blessed this project. We have evolved into something much bigger than I ever expected. It was natural to grow from My Ozark Homestead to Homestead Nation because once you’re here, you’re family. Now that the family is growing, we feel like a nation.”

Many attributes help contribute to the uniqueness of Homestead Nation. Offering a natural spring, robust woods, a farm, livestock, greenhouse, and a bunker, Homestead nation is homesteading done right. “We really wanted to cover every angle with this. Just like the whole concept of homesteading includes surrounding yourself with an extended family of like-minded people to all watch out for each other, the community itself contains every single thing you would need to not only survive but actually thrive.” Additional features also include residents that are a nurse practitioner and a former ER surgeon.

Besides the aforementioned amenities, one of the community’s centerpiece attractions is their own Homestead Nation Homes. “These are definitely not your average tiny homes,” smiles Jeff. Built to an individual’s specifications, the homes are practical, hardy, feature high-quality craftsmanship, and act as a gateway to the splendor of the Ozark Mountains. “Plus, our homes are available for an investment under $60 per square foot,” adds Jeff. “Which is much lower than the national average.”

Phase 1 is almost completely sold out with very few lots remaining. “When we first started,” admits Jeff, “I didn’t know how well this would take off. But, when you give something to God, miracles can and do happen, and now, we’re ecstatic to announce additional phases.” A deal was recently concluded to open an additional 100 acres for Homestead Nation. “It’s just one more miracle in Missouri. We have now grown to over 300 acres.”

“We have experienced awesome growth not only with new residents but also with our new digital magazine,” Jeff adds. To schedule a tour all future residents must submit an application. The application fee is just $25 and now includes two free issues of Homestead Nation Magazine. “What I love about this,” Jeff confides, “is that folks who want to be a part of Homestead Nation, but not live on site in Missouri, can now still be a part of the community. With the magazine, they’re now family.” Each issue includes information and stories that cannot be found anywhere else in print or online. “We meet so many unique individuals, many with very specialized backgrounds. A lot are ex-military. It’s just amazing to hear their stories and see how everything is lining up with the ultimate vision and God’s plan for Homestead Nation.” Tips about homesteading, how to prepare yourself and your family, and Jeff and Kelly’s own personal experiences are all recounted to help spread this vision and pull more people into the family of Homestead Nation.

Schedule your tour to see how idyllic and incredible life can be at Homestead Nation. But hurry, lots and homes are moving quickly so be sure to reserve yours today. To find out more about Homestead Nation, please visit www.Homestead-Nation.com.





