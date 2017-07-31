Holsboer Residences In The Heart Of Davos







Discover a new luxury apartment in Davos

Holsboer-Residences is the new premium holiday apartments in the Universal Spengler Hotel in the center of Davos, where the world famous International Hotels are located and offer their services. The Spengler Hotel is a 4-star hotel and comprises 31 mainly large single and double room apartments, from 60 m2 to 128 m2 and offers a special infrastructure. Holsboer-Residences is located in the heart of Davos but has a quiet location close to the shopping and entertainment district. In just a few steps you can reach a variety of attractions such as the cable car to the Schatzalp, the ice hockey stadium Vaillant Arena, the Congress Centre and Golf Club Davos.

Advantages of Holsboer-residences

Experience all the tabs of Davos apartment

Apartment owners of the Holsboer residences take a regular guest advantage with absolute access to the first class facilities and service. In the hotel’s various restaurants and bars, you can try a modern kitchen and carefully selected drinks. Guests have the opportunity to taste the modern and traditional delicacies made from seasonal products. Restaurants and bars of Holsboer-residences offer a relaxed atmosphere, superbly made cocktails and impeccable service, which is a very special place where you can relax and forget all the rigors. While you take your cocktail, you can enjoy a fascinating view of the mountains and ski slopes from the rooftop terrace. One of the main features of this beautiful bar is the presence of carefully selected wines, champagnes and beers from all over the world that cannot leave anyone indifferent.

One of the essential advantages of Holsboer-Residences is a separate building of the hotel, where guests can enjoy the sporting activities and wellness. There you will find numerous fitness, cardio, and power equipment for everyone. Professional consultants deal with individuals or groups who want to feel fit. You can not neglect our most modern spa, which pampers guests with invigorating and relaxing treatments. In addition, our spa offers pools, massages, saunas and cosmetic treatments. Our guests are always at the center of our attention and concern.

The interior of the Davos holiday apartment is thoroughly considered by the world-famous architecture and design company Woods Bagot so that guests can feel the influence of fresh air and light and enjoy nature through the window.

The apartments Davos are planned so that all the advantages of the location would be clearly visible. Davos apartments are surrounded by fascinating and breathtaking landscapes of Switzerland. Panoramic windows and balconies allow guests to enjoy a free view on the mountains. The apartment owners and guests have access to the rooftop terraces which gives more opportunity to delight nature.

With the focus on details, the Davos apartments are for everyone.

Although the interior furnishing makes you pay attention to usability, the furnishing of the apartments awakens the feeling of a minimalist cleverness. Our open kitchen has the latest equipment and can meet all essential needs.

The modern design of the apartments is equipped with luxurious furniture and sanitary furnishings, which gives a present feeling of beauty and elegance.

Every guest can find everything he wants and needs in Davos apartment.

Ideal for skiing and relaxation it makes for the best holiday in Switzerland.

Davos has long been considered a holiday paradise and a huge number of holiday and relaxation seekers head to this place every year. Davos is ideally suited for various cultural and leisure activities. The Davos landscape is famous for its sports events in summer and winter and arranges for various exquisite international conferences such as the Weltwitschaftsforum. Very close to holsboer-residences you can ski in winter and find other winter sports activities. The seven ski resorts Gotschna, Madrisa, Pischa, Rinehorn, Parsenn, Jakobshorn and Schatzalp unite to the great winter sports arena Davos-Klosters. In Summer you can enjoy hiking trails and mountain railways. The untouched nature will be your best friend here and you will not want to leave this place. Apart from the fact that Davos offers the numerous sports activities, it is a relatively dense city where guests can reach all the sights on foot. Check out for yourself what an ideal holiday can look like!

Single apartment in the center of Davos with roof terrace

Try the comfort of Davos apartment

Holsboer-Residences invites its guests in a quiet location in the heart of Davos and in the winter fairy tale that surrounds the apartment. To buy a holiday apartment in Holsboer-residences, this winter fairytale will always wait for you on the rooftop terrace.

See real Holsboer Residences - 3d tour





