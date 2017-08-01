NFM Lending Opens A New Branch In Westminster, Colorado







NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Westminster, Colorado, led by Branch Manager Jessica Uphoff. The branch will focus its lending platform throughout Westminster and the surrounding area. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options.

“My team and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join NFM Lending,” said Uphoff. “This is an amazing opportunity for us all to grow and provide an even higher quality of the personalized and exceptional service that our clients and partners expect and deserve.”

The President of NFM Lending, Jan Ozga, is thrilled to welcome the Uphoff Team.

“Jessica Uphoff is a total Rockstar,” said Ozga. “She brings enormous energy, knowledge, and passion to our incredible company. Her sense of culture and relentless drive will accelerate NFM’s journey to the top. I couldn’t be more honored to have Jessica and her team as part of the NFM family.”

The branch is currently hiring qualified Loan Originators for full and part-time positions. The branch’s goal is to provide top-notch service, commitment, and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties. Visit the branch page to learn more: www.UphoffTeam.com.

Jessica Uphoff

Branch Manager

NMLS # 174999

Phone: 720-225-2720

juphoff@nfmlending.com

uphoffteam@nfmlending.com

www.UphoffTeam.com

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 29 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.





