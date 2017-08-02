NFM Lending Announces New Corporate Headquarters







NFM Lending, a mortgage lending company, is pleased to announce the new location of their corporate headquarters at 1190 Winterson Road, Suite 300, Linthicum, MD 21090. All branch locations across the United States will remain unchanged.

The move comes as the result of rapid growth in recent years. Since 2015, NFM Lending has nearly doubled in size and has expanded into the Midwest and the western United States, adding branches in Ohio, Colorado, and Arizona.

“This is another big milestone for NFM,” said David Silverman, CEO. “As we enter our 20th year in business, our corporate headquarters is moving into a brand new, state-of-the-art space in Maryland. Less than a half a mile from our former headquarters, we are excited to begin the next chapter of the NFM story and look forward to helping as many of our clients realize ownership of the home of their dreams.”

NFM Lending opened its doors in 1998 in Baltimore, MD, with just four Loan Originators, and has since grown to have over 400 employees and more than 35 branches nationwide. The corporate office houses all NFM Lending’s operations.

“I am very excited about our move,” said Bob Tyson, COO/CAO. “We have come a long way from a small office in the heart of Baltimore City to now proudly displaying our logo on the front of a 4-story building in Linthicum. Throughout our growth, we have always focused on taking care of our number one asset: our employees. Our new space is full of upgrades and amenities to further enhance our employees’ experience while they provide our customers with exceptional service. It is truly an exciting time to be part of the NFM family.”

NFM Lending looks forward to this opportunity to better serve its employees, business partners, and clients.



About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 29 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.





