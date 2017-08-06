Bionical Strengthens Team As Katie O’Neill Joins As VP Of Patient Communication







Hillsborough, NJ, USA, 08/04/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Bionical’s Communication division continues to expand its custom patient education services with the hire of Katie O’Neill as Vice President of Patient Communication. Katie will be responsible for driving patient-centric business development initiatives, partnering with clients to solve their most pressing brand challenges to deliver innovative solutions throughout the brand lifecycle.

On joining the company, Katie says, “I am excited to be part of a vibrant organization that is truly committed to improving patient outcomes. I look forward to growing Bionical’s footprint and continue to build our trusted partner status with our customers.”

Katie will report to Andy Woolf, CEO, US who commented, “I’ve known and admired Katie’s work for some time and her background in creating clinical health education solutions is a perfect complement to the digital services at Bionical. We are looking forward to enhancing our range, helping brands further differentiate themselves.”

Group CEO of Bionical, Graham ‘Mac’ McIntosh states, “Katie’s appointment comes at a critical time as our Communications Division has grown in our ability to offer multi-channel solutions that help with treatment adherence, building up to our overall goal of improving patient outcomes.”

Katie is a graduate of Villanova University.

Join the conversation:

Website: http://www.bionical.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionical-limited

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BionicalGroup/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BionicalUSA

Instagram: @Bionical_Group

About Bionical

Bionical provides high quality solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and public health companies in the global healthcare industry.

With a mission to improve health outcomes, the services offered at Bionical accelerate product and treatment development and enhance communication and engagement with healthcare professionals and patients. Bionical’s services span the product lifecycle and include comparator supply for clinical trials, contract research support, clinical educator services, field sales teams, call center support, recruitment, digital and educational platforms.





Social Media Tags:patient education, rep-delivered education, hcp patient education, patient-centric, digital health, brand lifecycle, patient outcomes, clinical education



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles