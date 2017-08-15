Mathews Ford Oregon Presents The Dog Days of Deals to Benefit Animal Shelters

Oregon, Ohio, US, 08/15/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Mathews Ford Oregon is pleased to be teaming with the Toledo Area Humane Society and Lucas County Canine Care and Control to present the Dog Days of Deals. The special event, held on August 12th and 19th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mathews Ford Oregon, will strive to help find homes for our fellow canine friends in Northwest Ohio.

Canines will be available to take home on site and Mathews Ford Oregon will be paying the adoption fees. Originally conceived by Sales Manager Brian Shephard, the event is meant as a means to introduce individuals to great new pets and vehicles. “It just hit me one day,” confides Brian. “This was just a great way to combine my passion for dogs and my passion for American vehicles. It’s awesome to be able to share the most exciting line-­up ever from Ford while doing something that is great for the community.”

In addition to the pets that will be ready for adoption, there will also be a drop-off area for donations to benefit the shelters. “We’ll have an F-­150 ready to go,” shares Brian. “This way it’s easy for people to just stop by and drop off items that the shelters tremendously need.” Donations that the shelters require include basic necessities like canned cat and dog food, non-­clumping cat litter, meat flavored baby food, dental bones and peanut butter. Additional items such as kongs, nibble balls, treats, new or gently used bath towels and light weight blankets, bleach, distilled water, paper towels, garbage bags, disinfecting wipes, and spray bottles are also appreciated. “I hope we receive so many donations,” Briand laughs, “that we need to add another three trucks just to deliver it to the shelters.”

Special vehicle incentives will also be available during the event, which includes 0% financing on many new vehicles, like the 2017 Ford Escape and Focus. “Both vehicles and pets are available for adoption on those days, but our primary focus is on helping out the shelters,” adds Brian. “Even if you stop by and can’t take a pet home with you that day, we will still make an additional donation for each vehicle sold on the days of the event.”

Mathews Ford Oregon was established in 1952 and proudly serves customers with their new and used vehicle needs in addition to full auto service, collision and body shop repairs, and a car wash. “We love our community and we love the opportunity to help,” Brian says. “Please keep visiting our website and following our social media for more events and how we try to do some good in our neighborhood.”

Mathews Ford Oregon is located at 2811 Navarre Ave. Oregon, Ohio 43616. They may be reached at 1 (888) 427-­?1392 or by clicking on www.MathewsFordOregon.com.