Zeeba Introduces New Fully Keyless Technology

Los Angeles, 08/16/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Here at Zeeba Rent-A-Van, we have differentiated ourselves from the Auto Rental Industry by specializing in van rentals up and down the West Coast. Today we are proud to announce our latest contribution to the transportation industry, a software that will provide a fully keyless experience to all its users.

This software will be launching the fall of 2017 and will be available for both iOS and Android users on their Smartphones. As a first time user, you will be prompted to install the app and create a profile for yourself. Your profile will store all of your personal documents such as your Driver License and payment information you wish to have on file. This app will also have built in security features to prevent any one that is not the user from activating it.

Once your profile has been created and completely set up, the following features will be available to you:

* Making A Reservation - by using your location, the app will find the nearest vehicle of your choice that is available for rent. Once you are given a selection of all the vehicles in your area, you can simply book the one you want at the touch of a button.

* Picking Up Your Rental - at this time the App will prompt you to open the Rental Agreement by pre filling all of the information on your profile.

* Dropping Off Your Rental - once you have decided that you are completely done with your vehicle, you simply will take all of your belongings, open your app, and select the ‘End Rental’ option. At this time you will have the opportunity to report any damages that were not reported during the rental period. Once you have closed your Rental Agreement, the vehicle will automatically lock and you will no longer have access to it.

“This product has been in the works for quite some time, and now that it has been tested through trial and error, I am thrilled to soon be offering these services to all of our customers that are constantly on the go” Kambiz Marashi, CEO said in an interview. With the release of this software, we are also excited to reveal that Zeeba will be expanding into other markets, so stay tuned.

About Zeeba

Operating over the last few years in Van Rentals, Zeeba became a household name along the West Coast by offering quality vans at competitive prices. With offices in Southern and Northern California, our customers have the freedom of picking up at one location and dropping off at another for a small fee. Not to mention, we recently expanded into both Portland and Seattle, offering tourists a larger horizon for a more memorable experience. We have been able to set ourselves apart from other rental companies by focusing only on vans, and carrying a large fleet of various van types at each location. Our fleet consists of 15 passenger vans, 12 passenger vans, 7 passenger mini vans, and cargo vans. Check us out at www.zeebavans.com to learn more or to book your next van.