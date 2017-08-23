Deep dive into air purifiers such as the CamCleaner

Health News, Press Release / Deep Dive Into Air Purifiers ... Browse > Home / Deep Dive Into Air Purifiers ...

As outdoor pollution worsens throughout the world, especially in large countries such as China and India, it has a direct effect on indoor air quality. That’s because polluted air that is drawn indoors can pose a direct threat to your health if you don’t take steps to lessen its adverse effects. One of the ways that you can reduce indoor air pollution is through the use of air purifiers, devices that clean the air you breathe.

Air purifiers come in a wide range of styles, sizes and with various technological innovations, but their main purpose is to eliminate common pollutants such as dust, smoke, pet dander and pollen from the air. And beyond just making the air you breathe cleaner and healthier; air purifiers can also prevent long-term respiratory ailments such as lung disease.

Importance of Clean Air for Health



According to Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating News (ACHR), fine particles in the air that are often too small to be seen by the naked eye can penetrate your lungs and breathing passages and cause serious illnesses such as a heart attack or a stroke, which highlights the importance of clean air for health. (1)

These airborne particles – often referred to as particulate matter (PM) – will continue to compromise your health unless you eliminate them using air purifiers that incorporate high-efficiency air filters.

Multiple studies have found that the lower your exposure to these pollutants, the less the risk of respiratory problems that can shorten your lifespan. In fact, throughout the world, outdoor and indoor air pollution has been tied to premature deaths, which are defined as deaths caused by external factors that killed people long before their natural life expectancy.

That need has spurred the growth of air purifier companies that offer you several options when it comes to improving indoor air quality.



Are Air Purifiers Worth It?



But before you make this investment in your health, you are probably asking this question: Are air purifiers worth it?

The answer is that any device that can actually eliminate harmful pollutants from the air is probably worth your time, but every household and workplace has different needs, which is why it’s so important to know what products are out there.

The most common types of air purifiers are:

HEPA Filter Purifier – they feature High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters that are rated to trap at least 99.97 percent of all harmful particulates in the air that are 0.3 microns or larger. Particulates in this size range include bacteria and mold. One thing to remember is that HEPA filters do not eliminate odors, or remove chemicals and gases.

Activated Carbon Purifier – they feature filters with sub-micron pores that are highly absorbent. They are great if you want to eliminate gases, chemicals, tobacco smoke and bad odors.

UV Technology Purifier– they feature ultraviolet (UV) lamps that eliminate pollutants by neutralizing them with UV rays. They can be effective for eliminating bacteria and viruses.

Negative Ion Purifier – they feature negative ions that magnetically attract particles such as dust and pollen, and make them too heavy to remain airborne. The pollutants then stick to surfaces such as walls, requiring you to clean those surfaces to get rid of the particulates.

Ozone Purifier – they produce ozone that reacts with airborne chemicals. These are controversial devices because exposure to ozone can worsen asthma symptoms and cause lung problems. Also, ozone purifiers don’t eliminate dust or pollen.

“Air cleaners can help improve indoor air quality,” stated Steve Smith, Camfil USA CamCleaner Segment Manager. “But it is important for people to test the air quality first, so that they can buy purifiers that are designed to eliminate the specific pollutants at their home or workplace.”

CamCleaner Commercial Air Purifier



In addition to residential air purifiers, there are also options for commercial facilities that often combine removal of airborne particles as well as harmful gases.

The CamCleaner is an example of this type of purifier and is ideal for commercial facilities with high concentrations of particulates, such as warehouses, food processing plants and welding factories.

The Cam Cleaner features a full-size air intake that draws contaminants out of the room, and re-circulates clean air into the facility by using air filtration. The purifier also offers HEPA filters to trap smaller, difficult to trap contaminants. (2)

The CamCleaner was designed as a primary or secondary method to improve the indoor air quality of a commercial facility, in conjunction with the use of high-efficiency filters in the existing HVAC system.

Other Ways to Keep Your Air Clean



In addition to investing in air purifiers, there are other ways to keep your air clean. You can avoid using wood-burning fireplaces, reduce your use of chemical disinfectants or cleaners, control pet dander by washing your pets frequently, and prevent dust mites by washing your linens in hot water.

The benefits of taking steps to improve the quality of indoor air are both numerous and well documented. You can improve your day-to-day life and the well-being of everyone around you, from family to friends. Camfil produces a full line of air filtration products, from self-contained air purifiers to clean a single room all the way up to highly-advanced filters and complete systems designed to remove dangerous microscopic contaminants from the most polluted industrial environments as well.

